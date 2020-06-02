Image Source : PTI HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 to be declared on June 5. Check details

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the HPBOSE Class 10 or Matric results on June 5. The Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 results for matric students will be declared by the HPBOSE on the official website at hpbose.org. Earlier, the board was planning to declare HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2020 in May, but it was delayed due to some difficulties at the board’s end.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their HPBOSE Class 10 exam results through the direct link provided below, once it is declared.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on HPBOSE 10th Result 2020

Step 3: Enter roll number/registration number

Step 4: Your HPBOSE Class 10 Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link to Check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 (to be activated)

As per the notification issued by the board earlier in May, the HP board will be awarding grace marks to the students in few subjects. The notification specifies that a decision on providing grace marks for the class 10 students in Urdu and Sanskrit papers has been taken by the board. Evaluation work for the HP Board 10th Result 2020 has been carried out keeping these guidelines in mind.

