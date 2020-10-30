Image Source : GOOGLE HPBOSE 12th Compartmental result 2020 Released, Check Results at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Compartmental Result 2020 Released: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the results for HPBOSE 12th 2020 Compartmental exams. The HP board declared the HPBOSE Plus Two Compartmental Exam 2020 results in the online mode.

Candidates who appeared for the HP Board Class 12 compartmental exams can check their results now by visiting the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org — to check and download their HPBOSE 12th compartment result 2020.

A direct link to HPBOSE 12th Compartmental result 2020 has also been provided below.

HPBOSE 12th Compartmental Result 2020-Direct Link

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education conducted the class 12 compartment/ additional/ improvement exams in September 2020. The provisional mark sheets of all such students who appeared in the Compartmental exams are available online now.

How to Check HP Board 12th Compartment Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website - hpbose.og

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of ‘12th compartment result June 2020'

Step 3: On clicking the link, the result portal will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the details by clicking on 'View Result'

Step 6: Your HPBOSE 12th 2020 compartmental result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference

