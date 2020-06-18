HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 DECLARED! Here's direct link to download

Image Source : PTI HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 DECLARED

HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the HPBOSE 12th Exams should note that the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 has been released on the official website. In the wake of coronavirus, the schools in Himachal Pradesh have been advised against the display of HPBOSE +2 Result 2020 on the noticeboards. All students are advised to check their HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 online, to avoid gathering in schools and to maintain social distancing norms.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 have been given below. A direct link to check and download HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 has also been shared.

HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020: Marking Pattern

It should be noted that exams for various subjects were cancelled by the Himachal Pradesh Board, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. Now, the Himachal Pradesh Board has declared the HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 for four subjects. Further, HPBOSE has said the exams for the pending subjects will not be conducted now.

According to the HPBOSE and the new marking pattern, marks of the fifth elective subject will be given on the basis of the highest marks scored by the student in the four subjects. Meanwhile, for practical and internal subjects, the HPBOSE will provide marks on the basis of overall marks as given by the school.

HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020: How To Check

1. Visit the official website hpbose.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'HP Board 12th Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Click on submit

5. Your HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020: How To Check Via SMS

Other than visiting the official website, students can also receive a text message of their HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020. To receive a message for HPBOSE 12th Result 2020, students should type HP12 Roll_Number on their phone and send the message to 5676750.

HP Board Result 2020: List of websites to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

Direct link to download HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020

Alternatively, students can click on the below mentioned link to check and download their HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020

