Image Source : FILE GATE 2020 results announced. Get direct link to check scorecard

GATE 2020 Results: IIT Delhi on Friday announced the GATE results on the official GATE website -- appsgate.iitd.ac.in at 2:30 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check their scores by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

However, the candidates may face some difficulty to access the result as the server might be busy due to excessive traffic.

How to check GATE 2020 result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE -- appsgate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Enter your details to create your login details for the website.

Step 3: Enter your enrollment ID or email address and your password.

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for further reference.

Direct link to check score card