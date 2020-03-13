GATE 2020 Results: Here's the subject-wise toppers list

Friday, March 13, 2020
     
GATE 2020 Results: The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2020 have been announced by the IIT Delhi on Friday, on the official website -- gate.iitd.ac.in and appsgate.iitd,ac.in.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2020 18:24 IST
GATE 2020 Results: The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2020 have been announced by the IIT Delhi on Friday, on the official website -- gate.iitd.ac.in and appsgate.iitd,ac.in. The GATE Result 2020 was declared three days before time as the official exam schedule had set the GATE results date for March 16.

A total of 858890 candidates had registered for the GATE 2020 examination, out of which 685088 candidates (79.76 percent) appeared in the examination. As many as 18.8 percent of candidates have qualified in GATE 2020. IIT Delhi has also released the minimum qualifying marks out of 100 for general, OBC, SC and ST candidates.

GATE 2020 examinations were conducted on February 1, 2, 8, 9. The examinations were held in the Forenoon session (9.30am to 12.30pm and afternoon session (2.30pm to 5.30pm). GATE 2020 answer key was released on February 12.

Here's the list of GATE 2020 Toppers

Subject Name
Aerospace Engineering Bharath Kumar K
Agricultural Engineering Vikrant Chauhan
Architecture and Planning Kintan Shah
Biomedical Engineering Ganesh Shivajirao Kulkarni
Biotechnology Pranav Milind Deo
Civil Engineering Ajay Singhal
Civil Engineering Sumit Dewda
Chemical Engineering Sachin Singh Naruka
Computer Science and Information Technology Hitesh Poply
Chemistry Krishan Panja
Electronics and Communication Engineering Kalpit Agrawal
Electronics and Communication Engineering A Pavankumar Reddy
Electrical Engineering Abhash Rai
Ecology and Evolution Sveekruth Sheshagiri Pai
Geology Rohan Nandy
Geophysics Upendra Kumar Gupta
Instrumentation Engineering Naraharisetty Sai Sandeep
Instrumentation Engineering Krishna Singh Rajput
Mathematics Pradeep Singh
Mechanical Engineering Vikash Kumar
Mining Engineering Priyanshu Maheswari
Metallurgical Engineering Jaya Gupta
Petroleum Engineering Gaurav Kumar
Physics Harshita Sharma
Production and Industrial Engineering Suryansh Garg
Statistics Pramit Das
Textile Engineering and Fibre Science Priya Rathore
Engineering Sciences Devendra Singh Negi
Life Sciences Tamoghna Chowdhury

 

