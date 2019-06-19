DU Admissions 2019: When will Delhi University release first cut-off list? Check complete schedule here

Complete Schedule for Delhi University 2019 cut-off list, probable cut-off list dates for DU Admission 2019:

First cut-off list: June 29, 2019

Second cut-off list: July

Third cut-off list: July

Fourth cut-off list: July

Fifth cut-off list: July

DU Admissions 2019: Why the delay in cut-off lists?

The Delhi University's admission process for Undergraduate and Postgraduate students for 2019-2020 session is still underway. The wait, however, now is of the cut-off lists. According to the official website of Delhi University du.ac.in , the date of registration for both PG, UG and other courses has been extended till June 22, 2019.

The first cut off list was expected to be out on June 20. However, due to the Delhi High Court instructing the University to keep its registration portal open till June 22, the process has been delayed. This has further delayed the cut-off lists too.

DU Admissions 2019:

Schedule for online entrance examinations for UG/PG/M.Phil/Ph.D. courses for 2019.

DU Admissions 2019: Cut-off lists

Registration for DU Admissions 2019 was supposed to closed on June 14. It is only after the high court order that the date has been extended. The last date has been extended for all courses on account of 'Equal Opportunity to all candidates'.

DU Admissions 2019: Online registration process

The online registration process for Delhi University admissions had commenced on May 30.