CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2020 announced. Get direct link to check result

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable on Monday declared the results for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable written examination on the official website -- csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

A total of 10,52,243 candidates were waiting for the results of the written examinations that were held on January 12 and March 8. Through this recruitment drive, as many as 11,880 vacancies of Police Constable will be filled in Bihar.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2020: How to check scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official site csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "Bihar Police Constable Results"

Step 3: Search your Roll Number in the PDF file. The file displays selected Roll Numbers in chronological order

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the file for future reference.

Please note that the Bihar Police Constable exam cut off list is also attached in the PDF file. The individual marks of candidates will also be released soon.

What after CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2020?

Candidates who have been selected will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test or PET examination, which is the next round of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment drive.

When CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET will be conducted?

The PET examination is likely to be conducted in the third week of July.

