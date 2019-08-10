Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE CPGET 2019

CPGET 2019: Result declared at tscpget.com. Get direct link here

The result for Common Postgraduate Entrance Test or CPGET 2019 has been released online by Osmania University at the official website -- tscpget.com . Those who appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check the CPGET result 2019. Notably, the results have been released in the form of a Rank card and the candidates will have to download it from the official website by entering the login details in the link provided. Osmania University conducted SPGET earlier known as Osmania University Common Entrance Test (OUCET) on July 8, 2019. Candidates can also get the result through the direct link given below.

Direct Link to check CPGET Result 2019

How to check the CPGET Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CPGET 2019 -- tscpget.com.

Step 2: Click on the Rank Card link provided.

Step 3: Enter your CPGET hall ticket number, date of birth and the registration number.

Step 4: Download the CPGET 2019 result displayed on the screen.

The university will shortly release the merit list of the candidates who have qualified for the counselling process. Candidates will be called for the counselling process based on the merit list released by the university. The detailed schedule for the counselling of CPGET 2019 will be released shortly on the website.