CHSE Odisha Results 2020 to be declared today. Check time, other details for Odisha +2 Result

CHSE Odisha Results 2020: The Odisha Board is set to declare the CHSE +2 Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the Odisha Board exam this year should note that the CHSE Results will be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Odisha +2 Result 2020 will not be displayed on school noticeboards, to prevent the students from gathering on campus.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download CHSE +2 Result 2020 have been shared below.

CHSE Odisha Results 2020: The COVID-19 Impact

The Odisha Board exams were originally scheduled to be conducted from March 6 to 28, this year. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown, the exams scheduled to be conducted after March 23 were initially postponed and were later cancelled.

CHSE +2 Result 2020: Time

According to an official announcement by the Odisha Board, Odisha +2 Result 2020 will be declared today at 12:30 pm. Students are advised to keep a watch on the official website at the above stated time so that they gain timely access to their Odisha +2 Result 2020. Due to heavy traffic, the official website of the Odisha Board may also encounter some problems while loading.

The CHSE +2 Result 2020 will be announced by the School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

How to check CHSE Odisha Results 2020

1. Visit the official website orrisaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Odisha 12th Result 2020 for the Science stream'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Click on submit

5. Your CHSE +2 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the CHSE +2 Result 2020 and take a print of the same for future reference

