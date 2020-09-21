CGSOS 10th, 12th Results 2020 DECLARED. Check Chhattisgarh Open School Result here

Monday, September 21, 2020
     
CGSOS 10th, 12th Results 2020: The Chhattisgarh State Open School has released the CGSOS Result 2020 for classes 10 and 12. Students who have appeared CGSOS class 10 and CGSOS class 12 examination can check their results online at cgsos.co.in.

India TV News Desk
Published on: September 21, 2020 18:16 IST
Image Source : FILE

CGSOS 10th, 12th Results 2020: The Chhattisgarh State Open School has released the CGSOS Result 2020 for classes 10 and 12. Students who have appeared CGSOS class 10 and CGSOS class 12 examination can check their results online at cgsos.co.in.

CGSOS 10th, 12th Results 2020: How to check and download

1. Visit the official website-- cgsos.co.in

2. Click on the link 'CGSOS Result'

3. Select the class you wish to check the result for 

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth

5. Your CGSOS Result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

CGSOS 10th, 12th Results 2020: Direct Link

Click here to download CGSOS 10th, 12th Results 2020

 

