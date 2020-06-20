CGBSE 2020 Result: CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020 not to be released today. Check details

Image Source : PTI CGBSE 2020 Result: CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020 not to be released today

CGBSE 2020 Result: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will today release the date for the declaration of CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020. Students who had appeared for the CGBSE exams should note that the CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and the CGBSE 12th Result 2020 will not be released today. Earlier, some media reports had stated that the CGBSE 2020 Result will be declared on June 18. However, as per fresh updates from the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), the Chhattisgarh Board Result will be not be released today.

Students should also note that once declared, the CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 will be released on the official website cgbse.nic.in.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, schools in Chhattisgarh have been advised against the release of CGBSE 2020 Result on the notice boards. Hence, all students are advised to keep a watch on the official website of the CGBSE.

CGBSE 2020 Result: Date

According to Chhattisgarh’s Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Shukla, the CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 will not be declared today. Not specifying a date, Shukla further said the CGBSE 2020 Result will be declared at the earliest. Speaking about the letter on social media regarding the declaration of CGBSE 2020 Result, Chhattisgarh’s Principal Secretary Education Alok Shukla has clarified that the letter is fake.

CGBSE 2020 Result: COVID-19 impact

The Chhattisgarh Board exams were conducted in March this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, the CGBSE had to postpone and cancel some exams midway. Students awaiting their CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 should note that the evaluation will be done on the basis of the exams that were already conducted.

The evaluation process for the board exams was also delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to curb its spread. The evaluation work was finally completed on May 25, as reported earlier.

Once declared, the steps to check CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 will be shared with the students. A direct link to check and download the CGBSE 2020 Result will also be provided.

