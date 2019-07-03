CG ITI merit list 2019: Direct link for second merit list here

Image Source : PTI The Chhattisgarh Directorate of Training has released the CG ITI 2019 second merit list.

The Chhattisgarh Directorate of Training has released the CG ITI 2019 second merit list on Wednesday.

Candidates who had applied for admission to Industrial Training Institute (ITI) course in Chhattisgarh can now check the CG ITI second merit list 2019 online at cgiti.cgstate.gov.in.

The first merit list of CG ITI was released on June 21, 2019.

The Directorate of Training, Chhattisgarh takes admission of candidates into the ITI courses based on merit, i.e. marks secured in the qualifying examination.

Applicants are required to have passed in the secondary or Class 10 examination under the 10+2 scheme of examinations in order to be eligible for pursuing the course.

CG ITI Merit List 2019: Steps to access the second merit list

Visit the official website of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Directorate of Employment and Training. i.e. cgiti.cgstate.gov.in

Click on the link for ‘Online Application 2019’

Click on the link for ‘Merit list Result’

The Chhattisgarh ITI 2019 second merit list (when released) will appear on the screen

Check your name on the merit list

Candidates whose names are mentioned in the second merit list will be required to report to the allotted institute with all the required documents.

The authorities will first verify the documents such as (Class 10 marksheet and certificate, proof of Date of Birth, caste certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate) etc before granting admission to the institute allotted.