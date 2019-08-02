Image Source : TWITTER CDS 2 2018 (OTA) result announced by UPSC. Check details here

UPSC CDS 2 2018 (OTA) result: UPSC has declared the result for the Combined Defence Services exam 2 2018 (OTA). Applicants who applied for the Officers Training Academy can now check their results on upsc.gov.in

CDS 2 2018 exam was conducted on November 18, 2018.

The UPSC has announced the result via their official website. As per the PDF, a total of 195 candidates have qualified provisionally including 140 men and 55 women.

HOW TO CHECK CDS 2 2018 RESULT

Step 1: Log on to the UPSC official website -- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab which says 'Written Results'

Step 3: There will be a PDF listed by the name -- FR-CDS-II-2018-OTA-Engl.pdf -- open it

Step 4: List will be a list of all the candidates who have qualified the test. Find your name and roll number.