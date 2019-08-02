Friday, August 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. CDS 2 2018 (OTA) result announced by UPSC. Check details here

CDS 2 2018 (OTA) result announced by UPSC. Check details here

UPSC CDS 2 2018 (OTA) result: UPSC has declared the result for the Combined Defence Services exam 2 2018 (OTA). Applicants who applied for the Officers Training Academy can now check their results on upsc.gov.in.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2019 21:29 IST
CDS 2 2018 (OTA) result announced by UPSC. Check details
Image Source : TWITTER

CDS 2 2018 (OTA) result announced by UPSC. Check details here

UPSC CDS 2 2018 (OTA) result: UPSC has declared the result for the Combined Defence Services exam 2 2018 (OTA). Applicants who applied for the Officers Training Academy can now check their results on upsc.gov.in

CDS 2 2018 exam was conducted on November 18, 2018. 

The UPSC has announced the result via their official website. As per the PDF, a total of 195 candidates have qualified provisionally including 140 men and 55 women. 

HOW TO CHECK CDS 2 2018 RESULT

Step 1: Log on to the UPSC official website -- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab which says 'Written Results'
Step 3: There will be a PDF listed by the name -- FR-CDS-II-2018-OTA-Engl.pdf -- open it
Step 4: List will be a list of all the candidates who have qualified the test. Find your name and roll number. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySouth East Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Opening for Trade Apprentice Posts. Here's how to apply Next Story  