CCS University 2019 results declared; here's how to check on ccsuniversity.ac.in

Image Source : PTI CCS University 2019 results declared

The CCS University 2019 Results have been declared by Chaudhary Charan Singh University. Students should note that the results have been declared for the March-April 2019 semester examinations, on the official website ccsuniversity.ac.in.

Students who had appeared for the examination of the subjects such as BA, BBA, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom etc. should check the CCS University 2019 Results, that have only been released in an online mode.

CCS University March April Semester Results 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official website ccsuniversity.ac.in

2. Click on the results tab

3. The results page will appear

4. Click on the Regular/Private/Professional courses Result

5. The University Examination Result page will appear

6. Select the course, the year and semester

7. Enter your roll number

8. Click on submit

9. Your CCS University 2019 Results will be displayed on the screen

10. Download the result and take a print for future reference

CCS University 2019 Results: Marksheets

Candidates should note that the mark sheets for CCS University 2019 exam can be downloaded from the official website. Students are advised to collect the original marksheets from their individual departments.

CCS University

The Chaudhary Charan Singh University is popularly known as the Meerut University. It was established in the year 1965. The University has a total of 9 faculties and 34 teaching departments. It offers 4 regular and 9 self-financing programmes.