CBSE Result 2020: List of websites to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 scores

CBSE Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the annual board exam result of Class 10 and 12 anytime within July 15. Once declared, students will be able to check CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2020 results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps.

Amid pandemic, this year several state boards have stopped the practice of releasing result list on school notice board. It is expected that CBSE may also follow the same practice.

The schools will also get the results of their students on the registered Email IDs.

Here are list official websites where students can check their result:

http://cbseresults.nic.in/ is the CBSE exam result portal. The website archives result from 2004. All students, who appeared for the exam need to login to the result website using their roll number. The website is hosted by the National Informatics Centre which says, “The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately.”

http://results.gov.in/ : This is the single source for the results of all exams held in India. This website hosts all academic and entrance exam results like NTA, CBSE and education board for states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and others.

www.results.nic.in: Students can access their results through this website by login using their roll numbers.

IVRS Facility

CBSE will also provide results through IVRS (interactive voice response system). NIC will provide the telephone numbers on the day of result, through which the students will get to know their marks.

Check Results on Mobile App:

Students will be able to access their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020 marksheets and pass certificate using the DigiLocker website and app. The DigiLocker app is available both for Android and iOS users in their respective app stores. Alerts will be sent to the mobile number with which the account has been created.

UMANG App

Students can also view their results on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, iOS and Windows based Smart Phones.

DigiResults App

The CBSE Class 10th results will also be available via Android mobile app “DigiResults”. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Microsoft SMS Organiser App:

The CBSE 10th, 12th results will also be sent to the students on their registered mobile number. Candidates can download the Microsoft SMS Organiser app on which they will have to register themselves and get their scores through SMS.

Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to download CBSE marksheet and certificate using the DigiLocker app:

Go to Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS).

Search for the DigiLocker app and click on install.

Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’.

Enter the phone number registered with CBSE, Aadhar number.

Access your CBSE marksheet and certificate.

