CBSE declares Class 10 Compartment results: Direct Link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10 Compartment results. The pass percentage is 56.55 percent. Out of the total 1,46,604 students, 82,903 students have passed the exam. Students can check their results on official CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in. A direct link to check CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam results has been provided.

How to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020

1. Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'CBSE 10th Class Compartmental Results'

3. Enter your credentials

4. Verify and submit the details

5. Your CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

CBSE CLASS 10 COMPARTMENT RESULTS: DIRECT LINK

