CBSE declares Class 10 Compartment results: Direct Link

Monday, October 12, 2020
     
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10 Compartment results. The pass percentage is 56.55 percent. Out of the total 1,46,604 students, 82,903 students have passed the exam. Students can check their results on official CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in. A direct link to check CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam results has been provided.   

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2020 13:22 IST
Image Source : PTI

How to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020

1. Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'CBSE 10th Class Compartmental Results'
3. Enter your credentials
4. Verify and submit the details
5. Your CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference 

CBSE CLASS 10 COMPARTMENT RESULTS: DIRECT LINK

