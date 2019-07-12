CA CPT June 2019 Result to be declared on this date. Here's how to check on icai.org

Image Source : PTI CA CPT June 2019 Result to be declared soon

CA CPT June 2019 Result | In a recent notification, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date of the CA CPT June 2019 Result. Candidates who had appeared for the CA CPT 2019 June exam should note that the CA CPT Result 2019 for June session is likely to be declared on July 18, 2019. Students should check the official website icai.org.

The CA CPT 2019 June exam was held on June 16, 2019.

How to check CA CPT June 2019 Result

1. Visit the official website icai.org

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter your roll number, pin number, registration number and other required details

4. Enter the text as shown in the box

5. Click on submit

6. Your CA CPT June 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

How to get CA CPT June 2019 Result on SMS

Other than the official website, candidates who had appeared for the CA CPT 2019 June exam can also receive their CA CPT June 2019 Result on their phones via text. For this, the candidates should enter their details such as registration number/ pin/ roll number and password to download the result. Candidates who wish to receive the result via SMS will need to send an SMS in the following format: CACPT(Space)Roll Number and send it to ‘58888’

What is the pass percentage for CA CPT June 2019 Result

Candidates should note that it is mandatory to score a minimum of 30 per cent in each paper. Also, an overall score of 50 per cent is mandatory.