Image Source : FILE BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020 to be declared shortly. Here's how to check

BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka will release the BTELINX 2020 Diploma Result for even semester exams today (October 29). Candidates who appeared for the DTE Karnataka Diploma examination 2020 will be able to check their results through the official website-- dtek.karnataka.gov.in.

BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the Karnataka official website-- dtek.karnataka.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020'

3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

4. Your BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

