Image Source : PTI BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020 Declared. Direct Link to download

BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka has released the BTELINX 2020 Diploma Result for even semester exams on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the DTE Karnataka Diploma examination 2020 can check their results online at-- dtek.karnataka.gov.in or bteresults.net.

BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the Karnataka official website-- dtek.karnataka.gov.in or bteresults.net

2. Click on the link 'BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020'

3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

4. Your BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020: Direct Link

Click here to check and download BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2020

