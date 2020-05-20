Bihar Board 2020 Matric Result today. Direct link to check score

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board 2020 Class 10 (Matric) Result today. Direct link to check score

BSEB, Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020 Today: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the BSEB Class 10 or Matric results today, i.e., on May 20. The Bihar Board class 10 results for matric students will be declared by the BSEB Bihar Board Board on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 examination are advised to be ready with their admit cards as the BSEB class 10 results are supposed to be announced in the afternoon by the board.

Students can directly check their BSEB Class 10 exam results here by filling in the admit card details in the slots provided below, once it is declared. Apart from the official websites-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in, the BSEB 10th result can also be checked via SMS.

BSEB 10th Result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebbihar.com

Step 2: Click on BSEB 10th Result 2020

Step 3: Enter roll number/registration number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Download your results

Steps to check Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Result through SMS

For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held from February 17 to 24. The Bihar board completed the compilation process of marks after the submission of evaluation results to it. The evaluation process began on May 6 and concluded last week.

Last year, the Bihar Board Class 10 Result pass percentage was 80.73 percent.

ALSO READ | Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Result: Direct Link

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage