Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Result: Direct Link

​The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare Bihar Board Class 10 Results in the month of May. Reports suggest that the BSEB is likely to declare the Bihar Board matric exam result very soon. However, there is no official word on the result declaration so far. The results would be made available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebbihar.com.

May 15, 2020
BSEB 10th Result 2020: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebbihar.com

Step 2: Click on BSEB 10th Result 2020
Step 3: Enter roll number/registration number
Step 4: Your result will be displayed
Step 5: Download your results

