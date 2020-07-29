BSE Odisha Result 2020 DECLARED. Here's how to check Odisha 10th Board Result

Image Source : PTI BSE Odisha Result 2020 declared

BSE Odisha Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the BSE 10th Result 2020. Students who were waiting for the declaration of Odisha Result 2020 should note that the Odisha 10th Board Result 2020 has been released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Odisha Result 2020 will not be released on school noticeboards.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download BSE Odisha Result 2020 have been shared below.

BSE Odisha Result 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official website bseodisha.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Submit the details

5. Your Odisha 10th Board Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the BSE 10th Result 2020 and take a print of the same for future reference

BSE Odisha Result 2020: Websites to Check

Students can browse the below-listed portals to check their Odisha 10th Board Result 2020

bseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha Result 2020: How to receive via SMS

Students can receive a text message for their BSE 10th Result 2020. For this, the students should type RESULT OR10 Roll number and send the message to 56263.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage