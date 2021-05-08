BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 expected to be declared by June 30. Check details

Image Source : PTI BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 expected to be declared by June 30

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is expected to declare Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 by by June 30. Candidates who have appered in BSE Odisha Class 10 board examination would be able to check their results on the offical website-- bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

BSE has also released the alternative assessment method and passing criteria for the Class 10 board examination along with Odisha Matric Result 2021 date.

Since the Class 10 board examination has not been conducted by the Board in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation across the country, the assessment will be done on the basis of the performance of students in class 9, class 10 as well as the performance of the school in the past four years.

According to the official notice, Class 9 half-yearly, annual exam marks, and Class 10 practice test marks will be considered for the Odisha Matric Result 2021. Further, BSE will give 40 percent weightage to the highest marks obtained in class 9 exams and 60 percent weightage to Class 10 practice tests. The two highest marks in all subjects out of three practice tests conducted in Class 10 will be given a weightage of 30 per cent each.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will get an option to appear for the offline examination. The offline exam might get conducted by the board at a later stage.

The Odisha Board class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to May 15.

