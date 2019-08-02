ATMA Result 2019

ATMA Result 2019: AIMS releases Merit list at atmaaims.com. Direct link to check your score

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS)has announced the ATMA 2019 result on the official website -- atmaaims.com . The candidates appeared for the Aims Test of Management Admissions (ATMA) examination check their result by visiting the official website. The computer-based ATMA examination was conducted on July 28. The result will be released in the form of a merit list with names of only those candidates who have qualified the examination.

Direct link to ATMA 2019 Merit List

Simple steps to check the ATMA Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA 2019 -- atmaaims.com.

Step 2: Click on the June 28, 2019 Result link.

Step 3: Enter the details like the exam date, PID and password in the result link

Step 4: The result will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for reference

ATMA Admission 2019

The selected candidates who qualify the ATMA cutoff will be granted admission to the management programmes in the participating institutes based on the cutoff marks set for the admissions.

About ATMA 2019 examination

The Association of Indian Management Schools is the examination conducting body for ATMA. It grants admission to the various management programmes offered in the management institutes accepting ATMA scores. The examination is conducted close to 5 times a year across the different designated centres. Earlier the examinations were conducted on December 23, 2018, February 17, 2019, May 25, 2019, and June 23, 2019.