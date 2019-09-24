AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019: Certificate Verification process begins. Get important details 

Image Source : PTI AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Certificate Verification process begins

The Andhra Pradesh government has started the Certificate Verification process for AP Grama Sachivalayam or Ward Sachivalayam examination today at the respective district. The certificates of the candidates who had cleared the Grama Sachivalayam 2019 or Ward Sachivalayam 2019 are being scrutinized for the recruitment of village and ward secretariate. The certificates are being examined on the basis of marks.

The process of AP Grama Sachivalayam Certificate Verification will be held from September 24 to September 26. District wise merit list is prepared according to reservation and roaster of the candidates. The Andhra Pradesh government officials have said that the information regarding the date, venue and other details for the certificate verification process will be sent via SMS to the candidates. Those who will not be able to appear for the AP Grama Sachivalayam certificate verification process on the specified dates will be given time for seven more days.

According to the official notification, the candidates who will clear the certificate verification process will be issued appointment orders from September 27 and by September all the selected candidates will receive the appointment letters. After two days of basic training, the candidates will have to join their duties on October 2. The second phase of training will begin on October 14.

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Certificate Verification Process | Essential documents to be carried:

Two passport size photos signed by Gazette Officer.

Residence Certificate, Aadhaar card and Birth Certificate

Education certificate from Class 4 to Class 10

Certificate of localization, for those who migrated to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana between June 2, 2014 to June 1, 2019 due to Andhra Pradesh bifurcation.

Caste certificate for BC, SC and ST candidate.

Non-Criminal Certificate for BC Candidates.

A self-certified copy of any criminal case against candidates in the format specified in the website.

Parental Residence Certificate for hearing impairment candidates.

Revelant certificates for candidates from Divisions, Ex-Servicemen, Sports and NCC Divisions.

