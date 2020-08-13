Manabadi AP SSC Result 2020 declared. Direct link to check Class 10 result

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Manabadi AP SSC Result 2020 declared

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Thursday declared the Manabadi AP SSC Result 2020 on the official website -- bse.ap.gov.in. Students who had appeared the examinations can check their results on the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below to get easy access to their scorecards.

As per reports, over 6.39 lakh students were supposed to appear for the AP class 10 exam. Due to nationwide coronavirus lockdown, they all got promoted to class 11 without any examination. The state government decided to cancel the Manabadi SSC Public examination 2020 in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Therefore, all the students of Andhra class 10 were evaluated on the basis of marks obtained by them in the semester and internal assessment.

Students should know that the AP Class 10 exam result 2020 is also available on website -- manabadi.com.

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2020: Steps to get scorecard

Step 1: Visit either of the official websites -- bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.com

Step 2: Find the link for the results and click

Step 3: Enter your details in the provided slot

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your scorecard

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2020 -- Direct Link

