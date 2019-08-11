AIIMS MBBS seat allotment result for third round released. Get direct link to check at aiimsexams.org

Image Source : PTI AIIMS MBBS seat allotment result

AIIMS MBBS Third Round Allotment Result 2019 | The third round online seat allotment and counselling results of AIIMS MBBS has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on the official website -- aiimsexams.org. Candidates can visit the official website to check the AIIMS MBBS 3rd round allotment result 2019. They can also check the AIIMS MBBS 2019 3rd allotment result through the direct link provided below.

Direct Link to check AIIMS MBBS 2019 Third round allotment

It must be noted that those candidates who have been allotted seats in the 3rd round but fail to choose to either to Accept or Decline the allotted seat and complete the required formalities by August 14, will not be considered. Such candidates will be considered to have declined the allotted seats and the seat will be considered as vacant for the Open Round Seat allotment.

Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to visit the medical college allotted to them for the document verification process. It must be noted that in case the candidate fails to submit required certificates then the candidature will be cancelled and the seats will be declared vacant.

Steps to check AIIMS MBBS 3rd Allotment Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS MBBS -- aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result of 3rd Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling for MBBS 2019 Course’.

Step 3: Download the Allotment result for reference.