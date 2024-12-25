Wednesday, December 25, 2024
     
UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2024 out at uppsc.up.nic.in: Direct link here

The UPPSC PCS prelims examination was held on December 22, 2024, in two shifts across all 75 districts of the state.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Lucknow Published : Dec 25, 2024 20:05 IST, Updated : Dec 25, 2024 20:05 IST
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key of the PCS Prelims examination 2024. As per the notification, candidates who appeared for the examination can access the answer key on the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission has posted the answer key of the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Service (P) Examination-2024 for General Studies Paper I and II has been posted. The correct answers for each question are highlighted and underlined within a rectangular box for easy reference. Notably, the answer key will remain available on the website until December 30, 2024.

