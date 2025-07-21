UGC NET June Result 2025 declared at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to check scorecard The UGC NET June 2025 was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) across 285 cities in India from June 25 to June 29. The exam covered 85 subjects and was held in 10 shifts.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results of the UGC NET June 2025 examination today, July 21, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET June 2025 was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) across 285 cities in India from June 25 to June 29. The exam covered 85 subjects and was held in 10 shifts.

How to check UGC NET June 2025 Result: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the link for "UGC NET June 2025 Result"

Enter your login credentials (such as application number and date of birth)

Submit the details and download your result for future reference

Out of the 10,19,751 registered candidates, 7,52,007 appeared for the examination. This includes 4,46,849 female candidates (59.42%), 3,05,122 male candidates (40.57%), and 36 candidates from the third gender.

The provisional answer keys and recorded responses were made available on the NTA website from July 6 to July 8, and after reviewing the objections, the final results were processed and released today. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to view, download, or print their individual scorecards.