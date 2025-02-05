TS TET Results 2025 LIVE: Telangana Paper 1 and Paper 2 scorecards to be out today - how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TS TET Results 2025 to be released today, February 5.

TS TET Results 2025 LIVE: The Department of School Education, Telangana will announce the results of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 soon. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to download TSTET Result 2025 from the official website, Open tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

The department conducted the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test from 2 January to 20 January across the state, wherein a total of 2,05,278 appeared for the exam with an overall attendance rate of 74.44%, according to the media reports. The provisional answer keys of TS TET 2025 have already been released by the exam authority, with objections by January 27. Candidates can download TS TET Results 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

TS TET Results 2025: How to download?