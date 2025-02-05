Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
TS TET Results 2025 LIVE: Telangana Paper 1 and Paper 2 scorecards to be out today - how to download

TS TET Results 2025 will be released today, February 5. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results can download their scorecards using registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check latest updates here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 13:24 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 14:43 IST
TS TET Results 2025 release date and time
Image Source : PIXABAY TS TET Results 2025 to be released today, February 5.

TS TET Results 2025 LIVE: The Department of School Education, Telangana will announce the results of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 soon. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to download TSTET Result 2025 from the official website, Open tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

The department conducted the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test from 2 January to 20 January across the state, wherein a total of 2,05,278 appeared for the exam with an overall attendance rate of 74.44%, according to the media reports. The provisional answer keys of TS TET 2025 have already been released by the exam authority, with objections by January 27. Candidates can download TS TET Results 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

TS TET Results 2025: How to download?

  • Visit the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.
  • Navigate the link to the 'Manabadi TS TET results 2025'.
  • It will redirect you to a login page.
  • Enter your required credentials.
  • Manabadi TS TET results 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save Manabadi TS TET results 2025 for future reference.

 

Live updates :TS TET Results 2025

  • Feb 05, 2025 2:43 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will TS TET final key 2025 be out?

    The department will issue TS TET final key 2025 along with the results. Candidates will be able to check and download the final answer key by visiting the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

  • Feb 05, 2025 2:31 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is pass criteria in TG TET?

    The criteria for considering pass in TG-TET is as follows:

    Community Pass Marks
    General 60% and above
    BC 50% and above
    SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH) 40% and above

    Physically disabled with at least 40% disability only will be considered in respect of visually and orthopedically disabled. With regard to Hearing Impaired, minimum 75% disability will be considered under PH category.

  • Feb 05, 2025 2:20 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is Weightage for TG-TET Scores in selection in Teacher Recruitment Test?

    TET score shall have 20% weightage in the Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana.

  • Feb 05, 2025 2:08 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is TSTET 2025 results official website?

    Telangana TS TET Results 2025 will be available on the official website of Government of Telangana,  tgtet2024.aptonline.in. Once results are announced, the candidates will be able to download their results using registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

     

  • Feb 05, 2025 1:56 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are TS TET 2025 Qualifying Marks?

    General category candidates will have to achieve 60 per cent and above whereas the BC candidates will have to secure 50 per cent and above. This criteria for SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates is 40 per cent and above.

     

  • Feb 05, 2025 1:47 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What details will be mentioned on scorecards?

    The scorecard will contain the following details:-

    • Candidate’s name
    • Roll number
    • Father’s name
    • Mother’s name
    • Category
    • Subject
    • Exam qualifying status
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total TSTET scores
  • Feb 05, 2025 1:33 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is validity of TSTET Certificate?

    Earlier, the TS TET certificate was valid for seven years, but it is now valid for a lifetime.

  • Feb 05, 2025 1:31 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will TS TET Results 2025 be out?

    According to the official notification, the Department of School Education, Telangana will announce the results of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 today, February 5, 2025. However, the government have not made any announcement regarding the result date. Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

     

