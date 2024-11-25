THIS IIT Institute offers multiple scholarships to undergraduate, postgraduate students - check eligibility

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY THIS institute offers scholarships to UG, PG students

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhilai is one of the most reputed institutes. It offers various courses such as BTech, MTech, MSc and PhD courses in a wide range of specialisations. Along with the best academic facilities, this institute provides scholarship facilities to deserving students every year. Some are in the form of college fee concessions and some come as direct benefit transfers to the students’ bank accounts. Students who wish to avail of these scholarships should read the terms and conditions of each scholarship to ensure their eligibility before applying. Here's the list of the scholarships that an undergraduate and postgraduate student studying in IIT, Bhilai can avail of:-

Merit-cum-Means Scholarship

Eligibility: Undergraduate students from UR and OBC categories with family income between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per annum Benefits: Reimbursement of one-third of tuition fees per semester, pocket money of Rs 1,000 per month, and waiver of two-thirds of tuition fees Requirements: Maintain a minimum CGPA of 6.0

Institute SC/ST Scholarship

Eligibility: UG students from SC and ST categories with family income up to ₹4.5 lakh per annum Benefits: Free mess services, boarding, and pocket money of ₹250 per month Requirements: Maintain a minimum CGPA of 6.0

Institute Free Scholarship

Eligibility: 10% of PG students with family income up to ₹5 lakh per annum (UR) and ₹6 lakh per annum (OBC) Benefits: Free tuition fees and reimbursement of one-third tuition fees per semester for economically backward students Requirements: Maintain a minimum CGPA of 6.0

