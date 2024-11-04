Telangana TET January 2024 notification: Check eligibility, how to apply, exam date, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telangana TET January 2024 notification out

The Department of School Education, Telangana is all set to start the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) today, November 4. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance exam can do so through the online mode from November 5 onwards. The registration window will remain open till November 20. Candidates are advised to thoroughly check the eligibility conditions before submitting their registration forms. According to the official notification, the TS TET 2024 January exam will be conducted from January 1 to 25. Candidates can check qualifications, age limit, and other details that are required at the time of registration in the official notification.

Telangana TET January 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

For paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5): Candidates should have passed senior secondary with at least 50 per cent marks and pass a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd) or 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Candidates should have passed senior secondary with at least 50 per cent marks and pass a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd) or 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education). Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8): BA/BSc/BCom with at least 50 per cent marks; pass in Bachelor of Education (BEd)/ Bachelor of Education (BEd Special Education). Candidates can check the official notification for further information.

How to fill application form?

Go to the official website, schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Navigate the online application link

Register yourself before proceeding application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

What is TET?

The TET stands for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which plays an important role in the recruitment process for teachers in government schools. The qualification is mandatory for anyone aspiring to become a government teacher.

The Department of School Education in Telangana conducts the TET 2024 exam in two phases each year. This year, the first phase took place in May, with approximately 235,000 candidates participating. Out of these, around 109,000 successfully passed the exam. However, a slight decrease in the number of candidates is expected for the January session due to the recent District Selection Committee (DSC) exams.