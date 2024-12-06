SSC CGL Result 2024: Tier-1 scorecard declared, how to check | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CGL Tier-1 2024 result out. (Representative image)

SSC CGL Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results on December 5, 2024.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on December 5 declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards on the SSC official website ( ssc.gov.in).

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to September 24, 2024,. The provisional answer key was released on October 3. The window to raise objections was closed on October 8.

The SSC CGL 2024 examination is being held to fill 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the Central Government.

How to check SSC CGL 2024 results?

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the ‘results’ tab on the website.

Select the exam category you want to check the results of.

Download the pdf comprising the name and roll number of the successful candidates.

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam had 100 multiple-choice questions which were further divided into four categories including, general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension.

The sections comprised 25 questions worth 50 marks each, making a total of 200 marks. For each correct answer the candidates were provided 2 marks, while 0.5 marks were deducted for each incorrect answer.

The exam time was 60 minutes in which the candidates had to complete the exam, which aimed to determine whether the candidates meet the basic eligibility criteria.

When will the SSC CGL tier 2 exam take place?

A total of 1,86,509 students have qualified for the tier 2 exam. SSC has released the dates for the tier 2 exam that are scheduled to be held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025. The final assessment will not include the scores obtained in tier 1 exam.