RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: How to download at RRB portals RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: RRB NTPC answer key will be available soon on the RRB portals. Know how to download it and raise objections.

New Delhi:

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) answer key 2025 soon. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC answer key on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC exam was held in CBT mode on various dates and shifts between August 7 and September 9.

To check and download RRB NTPC answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites. Click on RRB NTPC answer key 2025 link. RRB NTPC answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save RRB NTPC answer key PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Steps to download at RRB portals

Visit the RRB portals

Click on RRB NTPC answer key PDF link

RRB NTPC answer key PDF will be available for download

Save and download RRB NTPC answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections at RRB portals

Visit the RRB portals

Click on RRB NTPC answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- registration number/ roll number

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Now submit answers on the questions you have raised objections

Pay RRB NTPC answer key objection window fee

Click on submit

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Websites to download answer key

RRB NTPC result 2025 will be announced in due course, the candidates can expect the result by December-end, as per reports.

For details on RRB NTPC exam 2025, please visit the RRB portals.