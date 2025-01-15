REET 2025 registration: Last chance to submit application forms today, here's simple steps to apply online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REET 2025 registration's last date today, January 15

REET 2025 registration: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will close the registration window for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025 today at midnight. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so through the official website, reet2024.co.in.

REET 2025 registration: How to apply?

Go to the official website of REET, reet2024.co.in.

Navigate the 'REET 2025 registration link'.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your challan number, mother’s name, and date of birth to login.

Fill out the application form, pay application fee and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply online for REET 2024-25

Check REET Challan Payment Status

Fill REET application form 2024

REET Application Fee 2024-25

Paper 1 or Paper 2: Rs 550

Paper 1+ Paper 2: Rs 750

What is minimum qualification for REET 2025?

For Level -1 Primary Teacher: The candidates who possess senior secondary or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks along with appearing or passed in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education/or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/appearing in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education) or Graduation along with appearing or passed in the final year of the wo year diploma in Elementary education are eligible to apply.

For Level 2- Upper Primary Teacher: Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education). Or Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education Or Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) Or Graduation with at least 45 per cent marks and passed or appearing in 1- year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), under the NCTE regulations Or Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/appearing in the final year of 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

Age Limit - No age bar

What is REET?

The full form of REET is Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for teachers. The exam is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE). The exam consists two papers - level 1 and level 2. Level 1 is for the candidates who wish to teach primary classes from 1 to 5 whereas level 2 is for upper primary teachers who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. Those who wish to become Classes 1 to 8 teachers need to appear for both levels.