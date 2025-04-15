PM internship scheme 2025 registration deadline extended again, check new schedule PM internship scheme 2025 registration deadline has been extended again. Candidates who have not submitted their application forms can do so before the extended deadline. Check eligibility, stipend, how to apply, and more.

New Delhi:

PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the registration deadline for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025. All those who have not submitted their application forms can do so before April 22. Earlier, the last date for submission of application form was April 15.

How to apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the PM Internship Scheme website.

Navigate the link to the 'Youth Registration’

It will redirect you to the login window.

Now, enter your mobile number, and verify it through OTP.

Fill out your personal details, academic qualifications, and internship preferences.

Upload required documents, and submit your application form.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

PM internship scheme 2025: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates holding a minimum qualification of Class 10, Class 12, or any diploma/undergraduate degree (e.g., BA, BSc, BCom, BBA) are eligible to apply.

Age Limit: Between 21 and 24 years

Stipend: Rs 5000/- Per Month with one-time benefit of Rs 6,000/-

Salary: Students will get a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 and other insurance coverage.

Family Income: The applicant’s family income should be below Rs 8 lakh for the financial year 2023-24. No immediate family member should hold a permanent government position.

Shortlisting & Selection process

The shortlisting and selection process for certain internship opportunities under the PM Internship Scheme 2025 has officially started from April 1, 2025. Candidates who have applied should stay updated with their application status.

About PM Internship Scheme

PM Internship Scheme is a remarkable initiative launched by the Indian government, designed to provide valuable internship opportunities for the youth of India. The program, part of the larger vision for skill development and employment, aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience by offering internships across the top 500 companies. This initiative not only gives interns hands-on experience in their fields but also equips them with the skills and insights needed to build successful careers in the public sector.