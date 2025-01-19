NTA announces update on NEET UG 2025 admission process | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice regarding the NEET UG 2025 admissions. The notice provides an update on the use of NEET UG scores for admission to various courses, including BDS and BVSc & AH programs. The official notification has been made available on the NTA's website, and candidates interested in the update can check and download it from there.

According to the notice, “In continuation of the public notice dated January 16, 2025, regarding the conduct of NEET (UG)-2025, it is clarified that, in addition to the courses mentioned in the public notice, the NEET (UG)-2025 scores and merit list will also be applicable for admission to BDS and BVSc & AH courses, as per the regulations of the respective regulatory bodies, as has been done in the past."

How to check notice:

Candidates can follow these steps to check the notice:

Visit the official NTA website. Click on the relevant link on the homepage. A new window will open displaying the notice. Candidates can review the notice and download it for future reference. If needed, they can take a printout of the notice.

Important Update:

In a previous notice, NTA had confirmed that the NEET (UG)-2025 exam would be held on a single day in a single shift in pen-and-paper mode (OMR-based). This came after the high-level committee's recommendations from the previous year were disregarded.

Registration Requirements for NEET UG 2025:

NTA also issued a notification regarding the registration process. Candidates must use their Aadhaar card or Apna ID for registration. It is mandatory to ensure that any discrepancies in the Aadhaar or Apna ID, such as incorrect mobile numbers, are corrected before registration. This is crucial as OTPs will be sent to the number linked with the Aadhaar or Apna ID provided during registration. Therefore, candidates are urged to update their details before proceeding with the application process.

The NTA’s detailed instructions aim to streamline the registration and admission process for NEET UG 2025 and ensure that candidates have an error-free experience while applying.