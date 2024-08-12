NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT-Madras declared best institute in India, check list of top engineering institutes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIT-Madras declared best institute in India as per the NIRF ranking 2024.

NIRF Ranking 2024 Top Englineering Institutes: The Ministry of Education on Monday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. and as per the list. IIT-Madras is declared as the best institute in India and IISc Bengaluru is the top university in the country.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras last year also continued to bag the top spot for the fifth consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru was ranked as the best university. Interestingly, IIT-Madras has also been ranked as the best engineering college for the past 8 years.

In the ninth edition of the NIRF ranking, three new categories have been introduced this time such as ‘open universities’, ‘Skill universities’ and ‘State funded government universities’. AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe during the event said that the Ministry will begin ‘sustainability rankings’ from next year.

In this year's NIRF Ranking, the higher educational institutes are listed under 16 categories include overall, universities, medical, engineering, management, law, architecture, colleges, research institutions, pharmacy, dental, agriculture and allied sectors, State funded government universities, Skill universities, open universities and innovation. Last year, as many as 5,543 higher education institutions participated in the NIRF.

NIRF rankings 2024: Top 10 engineering colleges in India

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Trichy

IIT-BHU