NEET PG 2025: Revised exam schedule released by NBEMS, key dates and details for candidates The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised schedule for NEET PG 2025, with the exam set for August 3, 2025, and important changes regarding exam city preferences, admit card issuance, and result dates.

New Delhi:

For candidates preparing for the NEET PG 2025 examination, there is important news. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised schedule for the NEET PG 2025 exam. The updated schedule is now available on the official website of NBEMS. Aspiring candidates who wish to appear for the exam can visit the official website at natboard.edu.in to check and download the revised timeline.

Key changes and important dates

According to the revised schedule, the NEET PG 2025 exam will be held on August 3, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, as per the directive of the Supreme Court. This is a significant update as it impacts the logistics of the exam, including the city choices for candidates.

Resubmission of exam city preferences

In light of the new schedule and to accommodate the revised timing, the NEET PG examination will now be conducted across more cities. Consequently, all candidates will need to resubmit their preferred exam city. The window for selecting the exam city will open from June 13, 2025, and will close on June 17, 2025. During this period, candidates can select from the cities where testing centers are available. It is important to note that exam centers will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and the venue assignment will be done by NBEMS.

Admit card and result dates

The correction window for any updates to candidate details will be open from June 20 to June 22, 2025. Candidates will be notified about their selected exam city on July 21, 2025. The admit cards for the examination will be issued on July 31, 2025.

The NEET PG 2025 exam will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM on August 3, and the results are expected to be announced on September 3, 2025.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS for more detailed information and updates on the exam.