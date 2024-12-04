NEET PG 2024 second round counselling begins today, how to register | Check full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image used for representational purposes

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the registration window for the second round of NEET PG counselling 2024, starting December 4. The candidates who are eligible can complete their registrations from the official website mcc.nic.in by December 9. According to the revised MCC NEET PG counselling 2024 schedule, fresh registration for round 2 will begin on December 12 at 12 pm.

Candidates should note that the choices filled in the previous round will be considered ‘invalid’ and the students have to fill the choices of colleges and syllabus separately for the second round. They will have five days to fill and lock the choices. Following this, the seat allotment schedule will be announced.

Check the complete schedule of NEET PG 2024:

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 2 – Date

Registration start date- 4 December

Last date for registration of second phase - 9 December 12 noon. However, payment can be made till 3 pm.

Choice filling - December 5 to 9

Choice locking: 9 December from 4 pm to 11:55 pm

Seat allotment process - December 10 and 11

Allotment result release date - 12 December

Reporting at the allotted college- from 13th to 20th December

Verification of data of students joined by MCC – 21 to 22 December

How to register?

Visit the official MCC portal at mcc.nic.in

Go to the ‘PG Medical’ section on the homepage

Now, select the ‘new registration’ link

Enter the NEET PG roll number, name and other requisites for registration

Next, use your registration credentials to log in

Fill the Round 2 counselling form

Pay registration fee and submit the application

In the meantime, the Supreme Court has delayed the hearing of petitions on transparency in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for PG (NEET PG 2024) for the sixth time.