Love Coding? Elon Musk hiring hardcore software engineers for 'Everything app', fancy degrees not required

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk

Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk has invited applications for the position of software engineer for his 'everything app'. To apply for this position, you must have a passion for coding. Taking to the microblogging account, X (formerly known as Twitter), the SpaceX CEO announced that it does not matter from where the candidates have earned their degrees or in which 'big name' companies they have worked as long as they are hardcore engineers. Those who wish to apply for the opening can do so by sending their best work to his email address at code@x.com.

In the post, he wrote, ''If you’re a hardcore software engineer and want to build the everything app, please join us by sending your best work to code@x.com. We don’t care where you went to school or even whether you went to school or what “big name” company you worked at. Just show us your code.''

What is everything app?

According to Reuters, the ''everything app'' is akin to a super app, which provides a wide range of features from social networking to online shopping and financial services. This type of app is often likened to a Swiss army knife, offering a versatile range of features to users. These mega apps are widely used in Asia because mobile is the main form of access to the internet for many people in the region, wrote Scott Galloway, a New York University professor of marketing and co-host of tech podcast "Pivot," last year.

During a question-and-answer session with Twitter employees in June last year, Musk highlighted the absence of a super app equivalent to WeChat outside of Asia. He said that in China, people especially live on wechat and he sees an opportunity to create a similar platform for the rest of the world.