Kerala SET July 2023 registration last date extended, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kerala SET July 2023 registration last date extended

Kerala SET July 2023: LBS Centre for Science & Technology has extended the online registration dates for State Eligibility Test - July 2023. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so by May 5, 2023. The last date for remitting the application fee is May 7 and candidates will be allowed to edit their applications between May 8 to 10. Earlier, the last date for registration was April 25.

Candidates submitting applications for Kerala SET July 2023 will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1000 for the General/OBC category and INR 500 for SC/ST/PH category.The amount can be paid by Debit card, Credit Card, net banking facility, and other facilities provided by the payment portal supported by our Payment Gateway Provider.

Kerala SET July 2023: Eligibility

To register for SET, the candidates Should Possess Master’s Degree with not less than 50% marks or equivalent grade & B.Ed, MSc.Ed Degree (relevant discipline) from a recognized University.

How to fill Kerala SET Application Form 2023?

Visit the official website - lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul23

Click on the online registration link

Click on the new registration link

Enter your mobile number, and verify with the OTP in the space provided

Log in with your credentials

Fill up the application form carefully

Upload documents, pay application fee and preview

Submit application form and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Kerala SET July 2023 online registration link

ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2023 registration starts for OCI, PIO and foreign candidates, check how and where to apply

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Provisional final answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check result date, and time