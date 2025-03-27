CA final students to get major relief as ICAI to conduct exams thrice a year from 2025 The ICAI has announced that the CA Final exams will now be conducted three times a year starting from 2025, instead of the current twice-a-year schedule. This change aligns the CA Final exam cycle with the CA Intermediate and Foundation levels, which already follow a thrice-a-year format.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a major reform in its examination schedule, stating that the CA Final exams will now be held three times a year instead of twice. This change, effective from 2025, aligns the CA Final exam cycle with that of the CA Intermediate and Foundation levels, which already follow a thrice-a-year schedule.

The decision is expected to provide greater flexibility and accessibility to students, allowing them more opportunities to appear for the exam within a year. The ICAI emphasised that this move aligns with global best practices and enhances students' ability to plan their exam attempts efficiently. "In order to align with global best practices and provide students with greater opportunities, the 26th Council of the ICAI has taken a historic decision to hold the CA Final exam three times a year. This examination was earlier conducted twice a year," the ICAI said in a statement.

With this reform, all three levels—CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation—will now have an equal number of attempts each year. The exams will be conducted in the months of January, May, and September, offering students more flexibility in scheduling their attempts.

Changes in post qualification course in Information Systems Audit

In addition to the CA Final exam schedule change, ICAI also announced a modification to its Post Qualification Course in Information Systems Audit (ISA). Previously, the Assessment Test for this course was conducted twice a year, in June and December. However, from 2025 onwards, the exam will now be conducted three times a year—in February, June, and October. This revision aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for ICAI members pursuing the course. "Earlier conducted twice a year in June and December, the Assessment Test for this course will now be held three times a year—February, June, and October—further increasing access and convenience for members," the ICAI stated.

A step towards exam reforms

This decision is seen as part of ICAI’s broader strategy to modernize its examination process, ensuring better accessibility and reduced stress for students. By increasing the frequency of exams, students who miss an attempt due to unforeseen circumstances will now have a shorter waiting period before they can reappear. The ICAI’s move is expected to benefit thousands of CA aspirants, making the qualification journey smoother while maintaining the rigor and credibility of the prestigious Chartered Accountancy profession.

(With PTI inputs)