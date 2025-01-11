Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed 2025 application process begins today

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representative image

Great news for all the candidates who are looking into applying for the exam Bihar D.El.Ed 2025. The application process for Bihar D.El.Ed 2025 is officially open today; January 11, 2025, as announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Interested candidates may apply for the exam through the Bihar D.El.Ed official website, deledbihar.com.

The application deadline is January 22, 2025. Candidates are advised to apply before this date.

Eligibility criteria for BSEB D.El.Ed 2025:

Educational qualification: The educational qualification for candidates will be a passing percentage of at least 50% in their intermediate exam. Candidates applying for the Bihar D.El.Ed 2025 exam may also apply for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam

Age limit: Candidates must be at least 17 years of age as of 1 January 2025 for the age limit to apply. Further information may be obtained from the official webpage.

BSEB D.El.Ed 2025: Exam pattern

The BSEB D.El.Ed exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. The total marks for the exam will be 120, and candidates will have 150 minutes to complete the test.Several subjects are covered in this question paper, which includes General Hindi/Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and General English, in addition to Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

How to apply for BSEB D.El.Ed 2025:

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the Bihar D.El.Ed 2025 exam:

Visit the official website of BSEB.

On the homepage, click on the relevant link for the D.El.Ed 2025 application.

Register yourself on the website.

After registration, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form carefully.

Finally, take a printout of the completed application form for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to apply early to avoid any last-minute issues and ensure a smooth application process.