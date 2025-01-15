Army Day 2025: How to join National Defence Academy (NDA)? Here’s eligibility, exam pattern and more

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Army Day 2025: Every year, Army Day is celebrated on January 15 in India to honor the day in 1949 when Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. Today, India is celebrating the 77th Indian Army Day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens. Military parades, exhibitions, and special events are organized in New Delhi and other army headquarters. On this occasion, we will discuss the procedure for joining the Indian Army. If you are willing to pursue a career in the Indian Army, you are in the right place. In this article, we will explore how to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), which is a crucial pathway to entering the armed forces.

What is NDA?

NDA stands for the National Defence Academy. It is a premier military training institution that prepares cadets for the armed forces, including the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. However, selection for the NDA is highly competitive.

What is the minimum requirement for joining NDA?

To join the NDA, individuals must fulfil the eligibility criteria set by the National Defence Army. Below, we mentioned the criteria.

Age Limit- The minimum age limit for joining NDA is 16.5 years and the maximum is 19.5 years. Candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 2006 and not later than 1st January 2009 are eligible. The birth year depends on the current year's advertisement.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the 12th class exam from a recognized board. The Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

Marital Status: The candidate should be single at the time of application and throughout the training period.

Nationality: The candidate should be a citizen of India or a subject of Bhutan or Nepal. Tibetan refugees who came to India before January 1, 1962, to permanently stay in the country are eligible to apply.

Physical Fitness: The candidate should be fit as per the prescribed fitness criteria.

How to apply for NDA exam?

Those who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the NDA exam. For this, they will have to submit their application forms online, which usually come on the official website of UPSC. Aspirants can submit their application forms by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'NDA exam registration form'

Now, you need to register yourself before proceeding to the online application

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents such as signature, photo identity card, select exam centres

One the application is filled, review the entire application form and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

What is the procedure for joining NDA?

The selection procedure consists of two stages: a written test and a service selection board interview. Those who qualify in both exams get a chance to join NDA. The candidates are advised to prepare for the exam thoroughly and stay disciplined throughout the selection procedure to increase the chances of their success.

Written Test: The written test comprises two papers - Mathematics, and General Ability Test. The mathematics paper is of 300 marks and the General Ability Test is of 600 marks. The question papers will be in an objective-type question format and set in Hindi and English language. Each paper is of two and a half hours. Those who qualify for this exam are called for an SSB interview.

SSB interview: It is a five-day process, which is conducted in two stages - stages 1 and 2. In stage one, the interview process comprises Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests and Picture Perception and Description Test (PPDT). In stage two, the candidates will have to appear for Group Testing Officer Psychological tests and Interview. Those who qualify in this exam are recommended for admission to the National Defence Academy.