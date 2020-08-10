UPSC NDA examination 2020 Admit Card released. Get direct link to download

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE UPSC NDA examination 2020 Admit Card released

NDA 2020 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released on Monday the NDA Admit Card 2020 online on the official website -- upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Aspirants who had applied for the examinations can download the admit cards by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

UPSC will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2020 on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at various centres across India.

Candidates must know that the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2020 is an important document, preserve throughout the process of joining. They will have to show the hall ticket while entering their respective examination centers.

To download the NDA Admit Cards, candidates will have to enter their names, registration number etc. Therefore, it is advised to keep all the necessary documents handy while downloading the admit card.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'e-admit cards for various examinations of upsc'

Step 3: Click on 'Download'

Step 4: Read the important instructions thoroughly and take a print out.

Step 5: Enter either your Registration ID or Roll Number in the respective slot.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the NDA Admit Card.

UPSC NDA 2020 Admit Card - Direct Link

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage