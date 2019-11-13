Image Source : PTI UP board exam 2020: Final date sheet and list of exam centres released; Check details

UP Board Exam 2020: The examination final date sheet and the list of examination centres for the high school and intermediate examination have been released. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Wednesday announced the final date sheet and the list of examination centres of exams to be conducted by the board. The examination for class 10 and students will commence on February 18, 2020. The class 10 examination will begin at 8 AM, the class 12 examination will be conducted at 2 PM.

It is to be noted that the candidates who are appearing for the class 10 and 12 examinations can visit the official website of the board. The date sheet for the examination and the list of examination centres are available on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

Direct link to check the list of class 10 and 12 examination centres and date sheet is also available here.

Direct Link to check Final Date Sheet

Direct Link to check list of examination centres

UP board will be conducting the high school and intermediate examinations across 90 districts in the state. The list of examination centres allotted in each of the districts individually is also available in the list of examination centres.

The board has also released the list of Debarred Centre-School lists on the official website. Direct link to check the list of debarred exam centres is provided below.

List of Debarred exam centres released

