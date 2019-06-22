UIDAI Recruitment 2019: UIDAI invites applications for multiple posts; check vacancies, eligibility criteria

Image Source : PTI UIDAI Recruitment 2019: UIDAI is inviting applications for multiple posts

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is inviting applications for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer, Senior Accounts Officer and Accountant. Candidates who are interested to apply for jobs under the UIDAI recruitment 2019, should apply to the posts through online mode, at i.e.uidai.gov.in.

How to apply for UIDAI Recruitment 2019

Candidates interested to apply for the posts offered by the UIDAI should visit the official website uidai.gov.in. Once the form is submitted, a print out of the same should be taken out for future references.

UIDAI Recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Assistant Accounts Officer – 1 post

Accountant – 2 posts

Senior Accounts Officer – 2 posts

UIDAI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

For Assistant Accounts Officer - Candidates should hold the analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre/department or with three years of regular service in Pay Matrix Level -71 PB-z GB-4600/equivalent or with five years of experience in Level 6/PB-2 GP-4200/equivalent are eligible to apply.

For Accountant - Officers holding the central government analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre/department or with three years of regular service in Pay Matrix level 4 or equivalent or with five years of experience in Level 3/PB-I-GP-I 900/equivalent are eligible to apply. Candidate should have also passed Graduation in commerce/ordinance/accounts.

For Senior Accounts Officer - Officers holding the central government analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre/department or two years of experience in regular service in Pay Matrix Level 9/PB-2 GP-1400 1 equivalent.

What is the last date to submit UIDAI applications?

The online applications for UIDAI Recruitment 2019 for Multiple Posts can be filled up to 17 July 2019.