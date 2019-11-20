SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 for north region released. Direct link to download

SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 for north region released

SSC NR MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), North Region has released the admit card for the descriptive test phase 2 Exam 2019 for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 on the official website. SSC MTS Paper 2 exam will be held on November 24 i.e., Sunday.

Candidates appearing in SSC NR MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 can download their admit card from the RRB North Region official website-- sscnr.net.in.

However, a direct link to download SSC NR MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 is given below

How to download SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 for North Region

1. Visit the SSC NR Region official website-- sscnr.net.in

2. Click on, ‘ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF - EXAMINATION (PAPER-II) 2019’ link

3. Click on ‘I Agree’ and ‘Submit’

4. Enter your registration number, father’s name and Date of Birth

5. Click on 'Search'

6. Your SSC NR MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen

7. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

SSC NR MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 | Exam Pattern

Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language will be asked to write in 30 minutes. The test will be of 50 marks. SSC North Region MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 link is also given below. Candidates can download their admit card by providing their Registration ID, Roll Number/ Name and Date of Birth.

SSC NR MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 | Important information for candidates

Candidates should carry their admit card along with an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the SSC NR MTS Paper 2 Call Letter.

Also Read: UPPRPB 2019: UP Police Constable Result expected to be released soon. Get details here

Also Read: Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2020 out. Get direct link to download BSEB Class 10, 12 Admit Card