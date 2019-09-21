SSC GD Constable PST/PET 2019

SSC GD Constable PST/PET 2019 schedule released for Kashmir and additionally shortlisted candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for SSC GD Constable PST/PET 2019 for candidates of Kashmir region and candidates who qualified the SSC GD Constable Revised 2019 examination, at the official website-- ssc.nic.in

The SSC has notified through its official website that SSC GD Constable PST/PET 2019 will be conducted from September 23 onwards for candidates who declared qualified in SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019. As many as 3726 candidates had qualified the SSC GD PST/ PET 2019, which were conducted across the country in several states. Hence, candidates of some States have been clubbed and allotted to Recruitment Centres for PST/ PET.

Candidates those who applied for the same can check their state wise recruitment centre and SSC PET/PST 2019 schedule by visiting the official website of SSC -- ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check their SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2019 through the official website of CRPF.i.e. crpf.gov.in.

Apart from this, CRPF has tentatively scheduled the Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) for the shortlisted candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 belonging to the Kashmir Valley in the month of October 2019. All candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the PST/PET and check the official website for latest updates.